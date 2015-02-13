S.Korea end-March reserves rise to 6-mth high

SEOUL, April 5 South Korea's foreign exchange reserves increased to a six-month peak of $375.30 billion in March from a month earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday. The level of foreign exchange reserves in March was the highest since the all-time high of $377.77 billion in September 2016. The Bank of Korea said the reserves edged up by $1.39 billion in March from $373.91 billion in February as gains in the euro and the yen increased the value of the overall reserve