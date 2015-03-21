UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG, March 21 Chinese brokerage GF Securities plans to raise up to HK$27.9 billion ($3.6 billion) from a Hong Kong stock offering, IFR reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The Shenzhen-listed company will offer 1.48 billion shares at an indicative price range of HK$15.65 to HK$18.85 each, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The deal has attracted cornerstone investment of a total of $1.9 billion from 17 investors, IFR said. Bookbuilding of the deal will start on Monday, with pricing slated for March 31. (Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Writing by Michelle Chen; Editing by Clelia Oziel)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February