(Adds CEO comments on TV, context)
DUBAI/KHOBAR, April 13 Bahrain's Gulf Finance
House (GFH) will study whether to
continue its stock market listings in London and Kuwait, the
company said on Monday, after investors raised concerns at the
firm's annual shareholders' meeting.
GFH is listed in four places, a potentially costly
arrangement: Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are often
the market's most heavily traded, Bahrain, Kuwait, and London in
the form of global depository receipts.
It is also heavily traded in Kuwait, where it is a favourite
of retail investors who view it as a relatively liquid stock
offering a greater chance of generating profitable trades than
larger blue-chip names.
Its Kuwaiti listing closed down 2.6 percent on Monday.
In a statement, GFH did not give details of what its review
would involve or say when it might be completed. However Chief
Executive Hisham Alrayes told Al Arabiya TV shareholders had
raised questions about the company's treatment by Kuwait's
market regulator.
"We have the same disclosures in Kuwait and Dubai but there
have always been some reservations from the regulatory
authorities in Kuwait on the level of our disclosures," he told
the television station.
"Shareholders requested to look into the issue of (whether
it is) ... feasible to stay in the Kuwait market. I think the
board will look into this issue, but just to be clear there is
no direct intention to delist from Kuwait."
GFH lost an appeal in June against a decision by the Gulf
state's Capital Market Authority to monitor its Kuwaiti listing
after it was traded in high volumes ahead of a company
disclosure in 2013 about merger talks involving a subsidiary,
which GFH insisted were unrelated events.
The firm, which was crippled by the global financial crisis
and required several debt restructurings, swung to a profit of
$11 million for 2014 from a loss of $18 million the year before.
It also said it would change its name to GFH Financial
Group.
(Reporting by Matt Smith in Dubai and Reem Shamseddine in
Khobar, Saudi Arabia; Editing by Andrew Torchia and David
Holmes)