DUBAI, April 19 Gulf Finance House
will delist its Global Depositary Receipts from the London Stock
Exchange but keep its other stock listings in Bahrain, Kuwait
and Dubai, the firm said in a statement on Sunday.
"After careful deliberations and given that there has been
virtually no activity in the bank's GDR on LSE, GFH's board of
directors has decided that terminating the programme is in the
best interests of the bank," the statement said.
The Bahrain-based investment firm had said last week that it
would study whether to continue its stock market listings in
London and Kuwait, after investors raised concerns at the firm's
annual shareholders' meeting.
