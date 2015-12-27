DUBAI Dec 27 The board of GFH Financial Group
will meet on Tuesday to discuss
whether to reverse its decision to delist from the Kuwait Stock
Exchange, the company said on Sunday.
GFH said it was reconsidering its decision in light of
recent amendments to the rules of the country's Capital Markets
Authority, but it did not elaborate.
In September, the sharia-compliant investment firm said it
would voluntarily delist from Kuwait in order to focus trading
on its home market Bahrain and the main secondary market for its
shares, Dubai. It said it also wanted to avoid any risk of
violating rules in Kuwait which contradicted regulations in its
home market.
