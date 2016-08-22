World First closes FX options business
LONDON, Feb 1 Currency broker World First is closing its corporate options business, the company said on Wednesday, in a move that will affect up to 50 staff at the UK-based firm.
DUBAI Aug 22 Bahrain-based Islamic investment bank GFH Financial Group (GFH) has signed a memorandum of understanding to buy a majority stake in Bank Al Khair, a Bahraini lender with a presence in several countries, GFH said on Monday.
GFH didn't give any financial details but said the acquisition, if it went ahead, would "create a larger financial group having banking operations within GCC (Gulf Cooperation Countil), UK, Malaysia, Turkey, Pakistan and India".
Founded in 2004, Bank Al Khair is an Islamic bank with total assets of $580.5 million as of March 2016, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The deal is subject to approval by the boards of directors and shareholders of the banks, as well as completion of due diligence and regulatory approvals, Dubai-listed GFH said, adding that the structure of the acquisition also had to be agreed.
The acquisition would benefit shareholders of the combined entity, although the impact on GFH's financial position cannot be measured at the moment, it added. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
LONDON, Feb 1 Currency broker World First is closing its corporate options business, the company said on Wednesday, in a move that will affect up to 50 staff at the UK-based firm.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 1 South Africa's African Equity Empowerment Investments Ltd. will list its fishing and food unit on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on March 2, the chief executive said on Wednesday.
DUBAI, Feb 1 Dubai Islamic Bank, the largest sharia-compliant bank in the United Arab Emirates, has appointed banks ahead of a potential benchmark-sized U.S. dollar sukuk sale, banking sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.