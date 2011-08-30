* GFH Q2 loss due to higher finance expenses, exchange rates
DUBAI, Aug 30 Bahrain's Gulf Finance House
posted a net loss of $11.23 million in the
second quarter due to higher finance expenses and the impact of
exchange rates, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The second-quarter loss was narrower than the $40.2 million
loss the company posted in the comparable period one year ago.
The Islamic investment house swung to a profit of $700,000 in
the first half of the year, compared to a loss of $47.6 million
in the same period in 2010.
Total income for the first half climbed 27 percent to $32.8
million, driven by asset sales and the settlement of
liabilities.
"Looking ahead to the second half of the year, we expect a
larger contribution to the income from our subsidiaries and
associates, particularly Khaleeji Commercial Bank and G
Capital," said Hisham Al Rayes, chief investment officer at GFH,
in the statement.
The company took a 47 percent stake in Bahraini retail bank
Khaleeji Commercial Bank last November.
G Capital, a Dubai-based subsidiary, acquired Adabank in
Turkey for $75 million earlier this month.
GFH has been hard hit by the Gulf's economic crisis and
struggled throughout 2010 to pay back the debt it took on during
the Gulf property boom that ended in 2008.
The company's chairman and major shareholder sold 7 million
shares of the investment firm to Al Ahlia Bahrain in July,
valued at 527,800 Bahraini dinars ($1.4 million).
