BRIEF-Checkers Drive-In Restaurants agrees to be sold for $525 mln - WSJ
* Checkers Drive-In Restaurants has agreed to be sold to Oak Hill Capital Partners for $525 million in deal expected to be announced on Thursday - WSJ
DUBAI May 3 Bahrain's Gulf Finance House (GFH) will buy a mall in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah for 180 million riyals ($48 million), the investment firm said on Sunday.
The investment will produce an average semi-annual cash return of 12 percent and the same internal rate of return over the investment period, GFH said in a statement to Dubai's bourse.
The company did not state when a deal to acquire the Jeddah mall would be concluded.
($1 = 3.7500 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Matt Smith)
* State banks prepare 2.9 trillion won bailout plan for Daewoo