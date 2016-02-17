DUBAI Feb 17 The capital markets arm of Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG) has raised its stake in Dubai-listed GFH Financial Group to 10 percent, ADFG said on Wednesday.

Integrated Capital's stake was 7.4 percent previously, data from the Dubai Financial Market shows.

Bahrain-based GFH, an Islamic investment bank, is among the most traded stocks on Dubai's bourse. The shares have gained 41 percent since the end of November, while Dubai's index fell 4.4 percent over the same period.

ADFG has about $3.2 billion in assets under management, its statement said. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)