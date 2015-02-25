MANAMA Feb 25 Gulf Finance House (GFH), the
Bahraini Islamic investment firm, plans to make a $230 million
sukuk issue this year to help it fund acquisitions of two to
three regional companies, the bank's chairman told Reuters.
The bank sold $170 million of convertible sukuk murabaha
last year to raise money for the investments, Ahmed Khalil
al-Mutawa said in an interview on the sidelines of an economic
conference in Bahrain. The paper was converted into equity in
the same year.
In addition to the funds raised through sukuk last year and
this year, the rest of the money needed for the acquisitions is
likely to come from bank borrowing, Mutawa said.
The bank is borrowing from financial markets again as it
recovers from a debt restructuring that was prompted by a
decline in asset values and hefty borrowing during the global
financial crisis.
GFH is in talks to buy two asset management companies for a
total of up to $500 million, chief executive Hisham al-Rayes
told Reuters in December.
Mutawa said this week that the two to three companies
targeted by GFH focused on asset and wealth management and were
based in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Dubai. The deals, which
involve taking controlling stakes, should be closed by the end
of the second quarter, he said. He did not give further details.
GFH was granted approval by shareholders in April last year
to raise up to $500 million through sales of convertible sukuk
to help fund its expansion plans and service debt.
The bank may review its sukuk plans if oil prices remain
under pressure for a prolonged time, potentially subduing
investor demand for new issues, Mutawa said.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)