DUBAI, June 1 Bahrain-based Islamic investment
bank GFH Financial Group plans to make a $150 million
issue of Islamic bonds, it said in a statement to the Bahraini
stock exchange on Wednesday.
The sukuk will be used to repay outstanding debts and
surplus cash will go towards future investments, GFH said
without giving further details.
Confirming a Reuters story earlier this week, GFH also said
it would cooperate with Abu Dhabi Financial Group, which owns
about 11.7 percent of GFH, to establish an Islamic financial
institution with authorised capital of $100 million in Abu
Dhabi's new financial free zone.
Regulatory approvals for the venture are in process, GFH
said without giving details. It added that it could not estimate
when the venture would start benefiting its bottom line.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)