Sept 9 Global brokerage company BGC Partners has offered to buy all outstanding shares of rival GFI Group for $5.25 per share in cash, valuing the deal at about $675 million, it said on Tuesday.

BGC said its offer represents a more than 15 percent premium to the $4.55 per share offer made by CME Group in July.

CME Group, the world's largest futures exchange operator, said in July that it would acquire GFI in an all-stock deal worth $580 million and assume $240 million in outstanding debt, for a total value of about $820 million.

"Our offer provides a materially higher, all cash price to GFI shareholders, delivering a substantial premium and immediate liquidity," BGC's Chief Executive Howard Lutnick said in a statement.

New York-based BGC, which was spun off from Cantor Fitzgerald LP, owns about 13.5 percent of GFI. BGC said it notified GFI's board by letter on Sept. 8 of its intention to commence a tender offer.

