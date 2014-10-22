* BGC commences all-cash tender offer of $5.25 a share for
GFI
* GFI made "unreasonable demands" in negotiations - BGC CEO
* BGC says has secured financing from Morgan Stanley
(Adds GFI response in paragraph 8)
Oct 22 Interdealer broker BGC Partners Inc
went ahead with the formal launch of its hostile $675
million bid for rival GFI Group Inc on Wednesday after
talks between the two companies reached a deadlock.
Interdealer brokers match wholesale buyers and sellers of
currencies, bonds and other instruments but analysts have long
expected the industry to consolidate since new regulations
forced their traditional investment banking clients to reduce
risky trading activities.
The industry has also faced challenges as regulators have
pushed more derivatives trading onto electronic platforms in a
bid to make the market more open and safer. Low interest rates
also have dampened market volatility, adding to brokers' woes.
BGC said on Wednesday it had commenced an all-cash tender
offer of $5.25 per share for the 86.5 percent of GFI that it
does not already own.
The terms remain unchanged from BGC's Sept. 9 proposal that
topped exchange-operator CME Group Inc's $4.55 per share
all-share bid.
"Despite our best efforts to engage with GFI regarding a
negotiated transaction we have been met with only unreasonable
demands and delay tactics," BGC's chief executive Howard Lutnick
said in a statement.
BGC said it remains open to seeking a negotiated transaction
with GFI and CME. Its tender offer will expire on Nov. 19.
GFI said a special committee would review the offer and make
its position known by Nov. 4. Until then it advised its
stockholders to take no action with respect to the tender offer.
CME Group was not available for comment.
GFI's board has backed CME's deal, saying last month it had
still not determined whether the BGC offer "constitutes a
superior proposal" despite BGC saying its $5.25 cash offer was
worth over 15 percent more than CME's all-share bid.
If the BGC bid is successful, a BGC-GFI merger would create
a strong rival to market leader ICAP and the enlarged
group's estimated revenue would dwarf that of next closest
rival, Britain's Tullett Prebon.
"We expect the combination will also produce increased
productivity per broker, meaningful synergies, substantial
earnings accretion and stronger cash flow," Lutnick said in
Wednesday's statement.
Talks between BGC and GFI hit a roadblock over negotiations
relating to a confidentiality agreement that would give BGC
access to inside information about GFI's energy markets trading
platform Trayport and its pricing and data business known as
Fenics.
In return for the information GFI had sought a pledge from
BGC not to recruit its key employees.
"In light of your rejection of the terms of our proposed
confidentiality agreement covering the Trayport and FENICS
information, we have reached an impasse," BGC president Shaun
Lynn wrote in a letter to GFI's board on Tuesday.
Fierce competition between the big five brokers, which also
includes Switzerland's Tradition, has long hampered
deal-making in the industry.
Most of the companies' chief executives have had
high-profile feuds, with BGC, Tullett and ICAP in particular
having engaged in regular battles over poaching staff and patent
infringement, many of which have ended up in court.
BGC, which was spun off from Cantor Fitzgerald LP in 2004,
said it has secured committed financing from Morgan Stanley
Senior Funding and its offer has no financing condition.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava and Sudarshan Varadhan in
Bangalore and Clare Hutchison in London; Editing by Greg Mahlich
and Savio D'Souza)