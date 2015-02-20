(Adds details)
Feb 20 GFI Group Inc's board supported
a tender offer by larger rival interdealer broker, BGC Partners
Inc, putting an end to a protracted takeover battle.
The merger would create a strong rival to London-based
market leader ICAP Plc, and dwarf the estimated revenue
of Britain's Tullett Prebon Plc, the next closest
rival.
Interdealer brokers match wholesale buyers and sellers of
currencies, bonds and other instruments. Analysts have long
expected the industry to consolidate since new regulations
forced their traditional investment banking clients to reduce
risky trading activities.
BGC's latest $6.10 cash offer values GFI at $777.8 million.
It first went hostile with a $5.25 per share bid last year after
takeover talks with GFI's board broke down. BGC kept raising its
offer after CME Group Inc entered the fray.
GFI shareholders last month rejected a planned acquisition
by CME, the world's largest futures exchange operator.
Forty-eight percent of GFI's shares were tendered to BGC's
offer, exceeding the 45 percent requirement. BGC will control
six of GFI's board seats, the companies said on Friday.
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
advised BGC while Jefferies LLC and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
advised GFI. Greenhill & Co and White & Case LLP advised a
special committee of GFI's board.
GFI shares have gained about 20 percent since Sept. 9, when
BGC first announced its plan to bid for the company. BGC's stock
has risen about 26 percent in the same period.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)