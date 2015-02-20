(Repeats to widen distribution)

Feb 20 GFI Group Inc's board supported a tender offer by larger rival interdealer broker, BGC Partners Inc, putting an end to a protracted takeover battle.

The merger would create a strong rival to London-based market leader ICAP Plc, and dwarf the estimated revenue of Britain's Tullett Prebon Plc, the next closest rival.

Interdealer brokers match wholesale buyers and sellers of currencies, bonds and other instruments. Analysts have long expected the industry to consolidate since new regulations forced their traditional investment banking clients to reduce risky trading activities.

BGC's latest $6.10 cash offer values GFI at $777.8 million. It first went hostile with a $5.25 per share bid last year after takeover talks with GFI's board broke down. BGC kept raising its offer after CME Group Inc entered the fray.

GFI shareholders last month rejected a planned acquisition by CME, the world's largest futures exchange operator.

Forty-eight percent of GFI's shares were tendered to BGC's offer, exceeding the 45 percent requirement. BGC will control six of GFI's board seats, the companies said on Friday.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz advised BGC while Jefferies LLC and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP advised GFI. Greenhill & Co and White & Case LLP advised a special committee of GFI's board.

GFI shares have gained about 20 percent since Sept. 9, when BGC first announced its plan to bid for the company. BGC's stock has risen about 26 percent in the same period. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)