Jan 29 Gfi Informatique SA :

* Announces a strategic partnership with Alcatel-Lucent SA in France in IT systems

* Alcatel-Lucent to outsource activities specializing in telecom operators' IT systems to Gfi Informatique

* Internalizes some of Alcatel-Lucent's teams, expanding its telecoms offer

* Activities outsourced to Gfi by Alcatel-Lucent represent a team of 120 people in Paris region, Nantes and Toulouse Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)