Arthur Sadoun to take over as CEO of ad firm Publicis Groupe
Jan 26 Arthur Sadoun will take over as chief executive of advertising company Publicis Groupe SA from longtime CEO Maurice Levy on June 1, the company said on Thursday.
LONDON Dec 8 KKR-backed holding company Acceleratio Capital will make a voluntary public tender offer for shares in market research company GfK, the buyout fund said in a statement on Thursday.
Acceleratio Capital will offer 43.50 euros per share, a 30 percent premium on Wednesday's closing price.
The management and supervisory boards of GfK welcome the offer, and subject to a review of the offer document, intend to recommend that GfK shareholders accept it, the statement said.
Following a successful tender offer, Acceleratio Capital N.V. and GfK Verein would jointly own at least three-quarters of GfK shares. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Jason Neely)
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, the payment affiliate of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , said it would buy U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc in a deal valued at about $880 million.