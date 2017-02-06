FRANKFURT Feb 6 Investment fund Primestone
Capital has raised its stake in German research firm GfK
to 5 percent from 3.21 percent, GfK said in a
statement on Monday.
The regulatory statement comes only days ahead of the end of
the tender period for the 43.50 euro per share offer from KKR
, which ends on Feb. 10.
The offer values the research firm, whose majority
shareholder GfK Verein will hold on to its 56.46 percent stake,
at around 1.59 billion euros ($1.71 billion).
Last week, personal computer firm founder Michael Dell
disclosed a 6.45 percent stake in the company.
GfK shares were down 0.3 percent at 43.61 euros by 1300 GMT,
but still above KKR's offer price of 43.50 euros.
($1 = 0.9324 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)