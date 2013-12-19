BERLIN Dec 19 German market research group GfK
is bracing for a "significant" drop in earnings as the
company is adjusting goodwill by 112.5 million euros ($153.77
million).
The decrease in value, caused by a "reassessment" of
mid-term growth prospects for the consumer experiences sector,
will neither affect GfK's adjusted operating income nor cash
flow, the Nuremberg-based company said late on Thursday.
With about 1.5 billion euros in annual sales and 13,000
employees, GfK is one of the world's largest market research
companies.
GfK, due to publish its monthly consumer confidence index
for Europe's biggest economy on Friday, said on Nov. 15 that
third-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 12.5 percent to
49.9 million euros and maintained its outlook for 2013.
($1 = 0.7316 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer)