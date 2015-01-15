FRANKFURT Jan 15 Buyout group Advent is seeking
an exit from German debt collection services firm GFKL
and has asked Goldman Sachs to explore possible
options including a sale, two sources familiar with the deal
told Reuters.
GFKL, which specialises in the collection of outstanding
claims but also helps clients with purchases of non-performing
loan portfolios, may be valued at more than 500 million euros
($581 mln), one of the people said.
GFKL manages receivables of 20.2 billion euros, making it
the country's third-largest debt collector. Its 1,100 staff take
care of 26,000 clients ranging from banks and insurance
companies to telecoms, utilities and e-commerce firms.
Advent, which acquired Essen-based GFKL in 2009, declined to
comment. GFKL and Goldman Sachs were not immediately for
comment.
Before the financial crisis, GFKL was also active in auto
leasing and software activities but has exited those businesses
since. Advent has restructured the firm to be purely a debt
collector.
($1 = 0.8597 euros)
