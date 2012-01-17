* FTT to hike costs up to 7 times on FX trades - GFMA

* Report suggests 75 pct of trades could move overseas

By Luke Jeffs

LONDON, Jan 17 The Global Financial Markets Association (GFMA) has said the proposed European financial transaction tax (FTT) will hike the cost of trading foreign exchange by up to 18 times, in the latest attack on the controversial tax reform.

GFMA, which represents the largest trade bodies for financial institutions in Europe, North America and Asia, released a report on Tuesday which said the tax would make all FX trades up to seven times more expensive, and more liquid products up to 18 times more costly.

"This study shows that the proposed tax would in effect penalise Europe's businesses for sensible risk management - by using FX products to manage currency fluctuations - and also threaten to impose further costs on the investment returns of pension funds and asset managers," said James Kemp, managing director of GFMA's Global FX Division.

The report, compiled for GFMA by research house Oliver Wyman, said the additional cost related to the trading tax will be passed on to end-users, such as pension funds, insurers and corporates, and would therefore impact the real economy.

The report, "Proposed EU Commission Financial Transaction Tax: Impact Analysis of Foreign Exchange Markets" also went on to claim that for every euro raised, the European economy will lose more than 1 euro from lost liquidity in the FX markets.

"The combination of direct costs and indirect costs, arising from reduced market liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads, means that raising 1 euro in tax is likely to cost users more than the amount of the tax itself," said Kemp.

The GFMA report said that up to three-quarters of tax eligible FX transactions could be relocated outside the EU's tax jurisdiction if the FTT is imposed.

The research marks the latest attack on the European Commission's controversial plan for a tax on transactions between financial firms where one or both are based in the European Union.

A German banking association said on Wednesday the FTT could reduce bank earnings by as much as 10 percent but German Chancellor Angela Merkel said last week she wants European finance ministers to draw up the FTT plan by March.

The FX market is one of the most liquid in the world, with global institutions like Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and HSBC trading some $4 trillion of currency each day. (Editing by Catherine Evans)