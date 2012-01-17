* FTT to hike costs up to 7 times on FX trades - GFMA
* Report suggests 75 pct of trades could move overseas
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Jan 17 The Global Financial
Markets Association (GFMA) has said the proposed European
financial transaction tax (FTT) will hike the cost of trading
foreign exchange by up to 18 times, in the latest attack on the
controversial tax reform.
GFMA, which represents the largest trade bodies for
financial institutions in Europe, North America and Asia,
released a report on Tuesday which said the tax would make all
FX trades up to seven times more expensive, and more liquid
products up to 18 times more costly.
"This study shows that the proposed tax would in effect
penalise Europe's businesses for sensible risk management - by
using FX products to manage currency fluctuations - and also
threaten to impose further costs on the investment returns of
pension funds and asset managers," said James Kemp, managing
director of GFMA's Global FX Division.
The report, compiled for GFMA by research house Oliver
Wyman, said the additional cost related to the trading tax will
be passed on to end-users, such as pension funds, insurers and
corporates, and would therefore impact the real economy.
The report, "Proposed EU Commission Financial Transaction
Tax: Impact Analysis of Foreign Exchange Markets" also went on
to claim that for every euro raised, the European economy will
lose more than 1 euro from lost liquidity in the FX markets.
"The combination of direct costs and indirect costs, arising
from reduced market liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads, means
that raising 1 euro in tax is likely to cost users more than the
amount of the tax itself," said Kemp.
The GFMA report said that up to three-quarters of tax
eligible FX transactions could be relocated outside the EU's tax
jurisdiction if the FTT is imposed.
The research marks the latest attack on the European
Commission's controversial plan for a tax on transactions
between financial firms where one or both are based in the
European Union.
A German banking association said on Wednesday the FTT could
reduce bank earnings by as much as 10 percent but German
Chancellor Angela Merkel said last week she wants European
finance ministers to draw up the FTT plan by March.
The FX market is one of the most liquid in the world, with
global institutions like Citigroup, Deutsche Bank
and HSBC trading some $4 trillion of
currency each day.
