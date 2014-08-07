Aug 7 GFT Technologies AG : * Says H1 consolidated revenue up 37 percent to EUR 156.74 million * Says H1 pre-tax earnings more than doubled to EUR 11.13 million * Says H1 EBITDA improved to EUR 13.61 million (prev. year: EUR 6.09 million) * Says H1 earnings after tax of EUR 7.32 million (prev. year: EUR 4.36 million) * Says adjusted its revenue and earnings guidance for the financial year 2014

stated in the annual report 2013 * Says expects additional revenue of around EUR 42 million in the second half

of 2014 * Says FY 2014 forecast for ebt remains unchanged at EUR 23.00 million * Says earnings guidance is subject to the final purchase price allocation in

connection with the acquisition of rule financial * Says additional revenue increases group's revenue expectations for FY 2014 to

around EUR 352 million (previously EUR 310 million) * Says forecast for EBITDA annual 2014 has been upgraded by EUR 1.50 million to

EUR 29.50 million (previously EUR 28.00 million)