Nov 6 GFT Technologies AG :

* GFT Group posts 9-month strong growth in revenue and earnings

* 9-month revenue growth of 38 percent to 255.20 million euros (185.44 million euros last year)

* 9-month EBITDA up 84 percent to 24.06 million euros (13.05 million euros last year)

* 9-Month pre-tax earnings (EBT) up 71 percent to 19.19 million euros (11.21 million euros last year)

* Full-year guidance for 2014 upgraded