UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 11 Guoguang Electric Co Ltd
* Says board approves to set up a unit in Wuzhou city with registered capital of 100 million yuan ($16.02 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Aksp7f
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2424 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.