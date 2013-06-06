BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin Group reports Q4 earnings per share C $0.01
* Q4 revenue c$2.21 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$2.4 billion
NEW YORK, June 6 Mall owner General Growth Properties Inc is considering buying urban retail property, but the real estate would have to be of the highest quality and be big enough to attract the type of luxury tenants in the company's top malls, Chief Executive Sandeep Mathrani said on Thursday.
General Growth may be interested in one or two properties in the United States that could meet that criteria, should they come up for sale, he said.
But Mathrani also said at the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trust's Investor Forum in Chicago, "We're not starting a business to buy street retail."
* Taser International Inc - Axon announced multiple large orders of its body-worn video cameras and digital evidence management solution, Evidence.com
March 2 U.S. teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co reported a 7 percent drop in quarterly sales on Thursday - the 16th straight quarterly decline - and said a competitive retail environment drove it to promote more.