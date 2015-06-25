ACCRA, June 25 Ghana President John Dramani Mahama has appointed a corporate lawyer, Charlotte Osei, as head of the West African country's Electoral Commission (EC), the presidency said in a statement late on Thursday.

Osei, who currently heads the National Commission for Civic Education, replaces Kwadwo Afari Gyan, who is retiring after leading the EC for two decades.

The statement, signed by the chief of staff at the presidency, said Mahama made the appointment in fulfilment of the country's constitution.

Osei, the first woman to be heading the EC, also has expertise in the financial sector and public service management.

Ghana, which exports, cocoa, gold and oil, has won plaudits as one of Africa's stable democracies with uninterrupted constitutional government since 1992.

The country is due to hold presidential and parliamentary elections next year and Mahama has hinted that he will be seeking the ruling party's mandate for a second term.

That will pitch him against the main opposition candidate Nana Akufo Addo, whom he narrowly beat four years ago. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Toni Reinhold)