Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
* Court dismisses Argentine's immunity claims
* Creditors seeking bond guarantee worth $20 million to release vessel
By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, Oct 11 A court in Ghana upheld as legal on Thursday the detention of an Argentine naval vessel seized under a court order by creditors pursuing the South American nation over its 2002 debt default.
Argentina declared a sovereign default a decade ago and now faces a raft of lawsuits in U.S. courts by bondholders seeking state asset freezes to recover the value of defaulted bonds.
The Libertad, a navy frigate with 200 crew, was detained in Ghana's eastern port of Tema on Oct. 2 under a court order sought by NML Capital Ltd, an affiliate of the investment firm Elliott Management.
Argentina's defence ministry filed a motion contesting the detention claiming sovereign immunity. It said that, due to its military nature, the vessel could not be targeted by creditors.
In its ruling the commercial court in Ghana's capital Accra said Argentina had forfeited such immunities when it issued the bonds.
"The defence applicant had made it so clear in the transaction agreement that it was waving such immunity and it is my view that the action being sought by the plaintiff is binding in accordance with the laws," the judge said in a statement.
Ace Ankomah, a lawyer for NML Capital, told Reuters his clients were seeking a bond deposit worth at least $20 million before releasing the vessel. Argentina owed his clients "well over $300 million", he said.
"We are not insisting on cash payment, neither are we asking for the full amount. Our position is that we'd release the vessel if they are able to get a bank to issue the bond to us," Ankomah said.
Bondholders like NML Capital, which the left-leaning government of President Cristina Fernandez calls vulture funds, normally target foreign bank accounts held by state-run companies or government agencies.
Defence lawyers said the ship, which is used as a training vessel, was running low on fuel and appealed to the court to allow refuelling to provide power for the crew, all of whom remain aboard.
The Libertad was visiting Ghana as part of a west African tour. It is due to sail to Angola next.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.
LONDON, Feb 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked top officials to examine U.S. food company Kraft Heinz's proposed takeover of Unilever Plc, the Financial Times reported on Sunday without citing any sources.