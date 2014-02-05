European shares stumble as banks, miners, Gemalto fall
LONDON, March 22 European shares fell in early deals, extending losses from the previous session as basic resources stocks and banks came under pressure.
ACCRA Feb 5 Ghana's central bank on Wednesday tightened rules on the operation of foreign currency denominated accounts in a bid to stem currency depreciation, Governor Henry Kofi Wampah told Reuters.
The new measures to be implemented immediately require foreign exchange purchased for the settlement of import bills to be lodged in a special margin account that must be drawn within 30 days, according to details of the regulations seen by Reuters.
In addition, the Bank has scrapped transfers between accounts denominated in a foreign currency.It also directed that proceeds from exports should be converted into the cedi currency within five working days. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)
CAIRO, March 22 Egypt is targeting $9 billion in foreign financing in the 2017-18 fiscal year, Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk told Reuters on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 22 International estate agent Savills reported a 12 percent rise in annual profit as revenue at its British property business grew despite a slump in demand for new homes and office space in London after the Brexit vote.