ACCRA May 27 Tests on poultry at two farms in Ghana, including one in the capital Accra, have confirmed the presence of H5N1 avian flu, the West African nation's state research institute said on Wednesday.

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research said five of six samples tested positive earlier this month for the disease, which has struck several other countries in the region including neighbouring Burkina Faso. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Janet Lawrence)