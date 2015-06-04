* Death toll exposes city's poor infrastructure
By Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, June 4 An explosion at a petrol station
in Ghana's capital and flooding caused by torrential rains
killed around 150 people, President John Mahama said on
Thursday, marking the worst disaster to strike the West African
country in more than a decade.
Around 96 people who sought shelter from floods overnight at
the state-owned GOIL gas station near a busy downtown
intersection were killed, authorities said. Thousands more were
made homeless in the citywide flooding, officials said.
The incidents expose the weakness of Accra's infrastructure
which has failed to keep pace with population growth after years
of rapid economic expansion. It is vulnerable to storms that
wreak havoc as poor drainage leads to flooding.
Witnesses said low-wage workers struggling home through the
seasonal storm with roads closed and minivan buses not running
were victims of the blast, the force of which gave few a chance
to escape.
"It was an explosive fire and so the people sheltering at
the filling station did not have an opportunity to escape," fire
brigade spokesman Prince Billy Anaglate told reporters.
People were burned beyond recognition where they stood under
the station's awning, or trapped and incinerated in the wreckage
of cars and minivans on the station's forecourt.
A fuel leak at the station caused the accident that also
destroyed nearby buildings, Mahama said, announcing three days
of national mourning would begin on Monday as well as the
creation of a 50 million cedis ($12 million) recovery fund.
It was Ghana's single worst disaster since more than 120
people died in May 2001 in a stampede at the national stadium
during a football match, a police spokesman said.
PETROL ON FIRE
One woman said she sought refuge at the station from floods
that prevented her returning home from work, but quickly became
alarmed by an overpowering smell of gasoline and moved to stand
next to an adjacent bank building.
A power cut plunged the area into darkness and when a
generator was switched on at the gas station to provide light
people at first cheered, said Comfort Arhin, a domestic worker.
"We heard a pop. Then the fire was walking where the petrol
was. Everybody was running. You had to fight for yourself. My
bag fell inside the water ... All the people in the filling
station died," she told Reuters.
Her testimony suggests Ghana's chronic power shortages,
which have hurt businesses and angered voters, may also have
been one cause of the accident.
Ghana is one of Africa's most stable democracies and for
years its exports of gold, cocoa and oil made it one of the
continent's fastest-growing economies.
But since 2013, it has wrestled with lower world commodity
prices as well as a fiscal crisis, with growth this year
projected to fall to below the average for sub-Saharan Africa.
Ghana's emergency services doused the flames and secured the
area, pegging back anxious crowds. Rescue workers wearing face
masks retrieved bodies and piled them onto a truck.
Mahama said he was heartbroken by the loss of life and
blamed the floods partly on people building homes and businesses
on the city's waterways, blocking drainage systems.
"This loss of life is catastrophic and almost
unprecedented," Mahama said as he visited the scene. "We must
sit down and strategise to make sure this doesn't happen again."
Opposition leader Nana Akufo Addo also visited the site and
called it a "dark day in the history of the city".
