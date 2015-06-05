By Kwasi Kpodo
| ACCRA, June 5
ACCRA, June 5 Authorities in Ghana cleared
wreckage on Friday and braced for more rains, a day after
flooding and an explosion at a packed gas station killed 150
people in the capital.
Emergency workers in protective gear retrieved household
goods, fridges and wardrobes from Accra's clogged storm drains
while security officials collected another body from a house
near the gutted downtown filling station, witnesses said.
"Rain or no rain, it is our responsibility to rescue life
and property and we'll continue to do that until we are
convinced that no person or vehicle is trapped anywhere," said
James Buka of the National Disaster Management Organisation.
Days of torrential rain blocked Accra's ageing drainage
system and flooded the streets, forcing hundreds of workers who
were unable to return home to seek shelter at the station in the
early hours of Thursday.
A spark ignited leaked fuel, incinerating 96 people before
they could flee. The disaster was the worst in decades in Ghana,
a country for years seen as a bastion of peaceful democracy and
rapid economic growth.
Since 2013, President John Mahama's government has wrestled
with a host of fiscal problems that, along with lower prices for
exports of gold, oil and cocoa, have sharply slowed economic
growth projections.
Ghana is also grappling with a severe electricity crisis
resulting in frequent blackouts that have crippled businesses
and angered voters.
One survivor of Thursday's fire said there was a power cut
just before the blast and a generator switched on at the station
to provide light may have triggered the explosion.
Business leaders calculated losses from flooding that
submerged cars in showrooms and damaged goods in warehouses.
"Most of the companies affected are capital-intensive
industries with huge investments," insurance expert Larry Jiagge
told Reuters, adding that the industry could cope given
reinsurance facilities abroad.
Authorities began a controlled spill of water from the Weija
dam in a western suburb to relieve pressure they fear could
cause a breach if left unchecked, given that the country is in
the middle of the June-July wet season, officials said.
(Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Dominic Evans)