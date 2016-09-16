By Kwasi Kpodo
| ACCRA, Sept 16
ACCRA, Sept 16 Ghana plans to issue its first
domestic investor-only dollar bond next month in an effort to
deepen the government's financing streams and bolster the local
bond market, Finance Minister Seth Terkper said on Friday.
The two-year bond with a target of about $50 million would be
issued through a book-building system to be arranged by Barclays
Bank, Stanbic Bank and brokerage firm Strategic African
Securities, Terkper told reporters in Accra.
"The goal is to issue a dollar bond to meet some of our
dollar commitments in the budget, most of which are related to
capital expenditure," Terkper said, adding that the overall
objective was to rationalise the local dollar market.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Tom Heneghan)