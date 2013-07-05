ACCRA, July 5 Ghana plans to issue its first
7-year domestic bond next month in renewed efforts by the cocoa,
gold and oil exporter to borrow over longer terms, the country's
treasury head said on Friday.
Adams Nyinaku told Reuters the 100 million-cedi ($49
million) bond, open to offshore investors, will be used to
benchmark subsequent bonds and manage debt more effectively.
The West African nation is currently paying yields of over
20 percent on its 91-day bills.
The central bank will also issue 600 million cedis worth of
5-year bonds in September, mainly to roll over maturing debts,
and another 7-year paper worth 100 million cedis in November to
support current projects, Nyinaku said.
"This is the first time we are going to issue a 7-year bond
and it is as a result of the government's commitment to use
medium- and long-term papers to manage its debts efficiently,"
he said.
Ghana's central bank issued three 3-year bonds in the first
half of this year, mainly to retire maturing debts and also to
support of the local cedi currency which has so far
weakened 6 percent against the dollar this year.
It is currently preparing to embark on a roadshow on July 15
for a second Eurobond of up to $1 billion.
The government has yet to formally announce the issue date
but officials told Reuters it would be before July 25.
Ghana's parliament last week approved Barclays and
Citi Group as transactions advisers for the Eurobond, proceeds
of which would be used for debt restructuring and
infrastructure projects.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Bate Felix/Ruth
Pitchford)