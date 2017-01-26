ACCRA Jan 26 Ghana accepted 369.47 million
cedis ($84.7 million) worth of bids for a new five-year domestic
bond issued on Thursday and the country will pay a fixed yield
of 18.75 percent, lead arrangers said.
The bond is the first medium-term domestic offering since
President Nana Akufo-Addo took power on Jan. 7 and is part of a
government strategy to lengthen the maturity of the country's
debt profile. Participation was open to foreign investors.
($1 = 4.3600 Ghana cedis)
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)