BRIEF-State Street appoints John Lehner to head of investment manager services business
* State street appoints john lehner to head of investment manager services business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ACCRA, March 7 The Bank of Ghana said on Friday that the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 22.8927 percent at its March 7 auction from 21.2304 percent at the last auction.
The Bank said 388,531 million cedis ($151.3 million) worth of bids for the 91-day paper were accepted at the auction out of a total 389,757 million cedis of bids tendered.
($1 = 2.5675 cedis) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Emma Farge)
* Issues bonds worth 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.4 million)
* Charles Schwab Corp - total client assets were a record $2.90 trillion as of month-end February, up 19% from February 2016 and up 2% compared to January 2017