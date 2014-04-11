ACCRA, April 11 The Bank of Ghana said on Friday that the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 24.0693 percent at its April 11 auction from 23.9862 percent at the last auction.

The Bank said 472.99 million cedis ($171 million) worth of bids for the 91-day paper were accepted at the auction out of a total 475.12 million cedis of bids tendered.

For full details please click here:

($1= 2.7650) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)