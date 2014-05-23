BRIEF-Investcorp Bank to acquire majority stake in European online marketplace Ageras
* Says to acquire majority stake in European online marketplace Ageras Source: (http://bit.ly/2mYASNp) Further company coverage:
ACCRA May 23 The Bank of Ghana said on Friday the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 24.0778 percent at its May 23 auction, from 24.0517 percent at the last auction.
The Bank said 619.65 million cedis ($210.7 million) worth of bids for the 91-day paper were accepted at the auction out of a total 624.65 million cedis of bids tendered.
($1= 2.9405) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)
* Signed agreements with Future General India Insurance Co,Liberty Videocon General Insurance Co for distribution of general insurance products Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nDQYZH) Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 15 (IFR) - Lukoil has hired Citigroup and Societe Generale as lead managers for a potential US dollar bond, according to banking sources.