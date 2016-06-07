(Adds quote, banks)
CAPE TOWN, June 7 Ghana plans to issue a 10-year
syndicated $2 billion bond before year end to clear legacy debt
among its power utilities, a senior government official said on
Tuesday.
The lion's share of the proceeds of the bond was meant for
power generation company, Volta River Authority, with the rest
spread between GRIDCo and the Electricity Company of Ghana, said
the chief director in the petroleum ministry, Thomas Akabzaa.
"What we are trying to do as a government is to put all the
debt into one portfolio. The three entities all have big legacy
debts (in total) hovering around $1.5 billion," Akabzaa told
Reuters on the sidelines of an African oil conference.
"The bond will be issued before the end of the year,
certainly," Akabzaa said.
He said they met banks last week and the government was
putting the final touches to the bond, with issuance protocols
for the bond expected to be finalised at the end of June.
Discussions have been held with a number of banks, including
Standard Bank unit Stanbic, Ecobank and
Standard Chartered Bank, he added.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing James Macharia)