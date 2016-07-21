(Adds details)

ACCRA, July 21 Ghana accepted 967.5 million cedis ($245.5 million) worth of bids for a five-year domestic bond issued on Thursday and will pay a fixed yield of 24.75 percent, transaction arrangers said on Thursday.

Total bids tendered at the sale, which was open to foreign investors, amounted to 972.5 million cedis, said the lead team consisting Barclays Bank, Stanbic Bank and the Accra-based Strategic African Securities.

Proceeds from bond will be used to roll over maturing debt as the West African gold, cocoa and oil exporter seeks to restructure its public debt.

Ghana's total public debt stood at $27.4 billion representing 66.4 percent of GDP by May. The government plans to issue a Eurobond of up to $1 billion this year to finance the government's budget.

The yield on Thursday's bond edged up compared to a similar transaction last month when Ghana sold 811.04 million cedis worth of bonds at a rate of 24.5 percent.

Ghana is implementing a three-year aid program with the International Monetary Fund to fix an economy dogged by deficits, high interest rates and distressing public debt with inflation persistently above targets.

