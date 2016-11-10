* Sale draws bids for more than 3 times initial target
amount
* Government to pay a fixed yield of 19 pct
(Adds details)
ACCRA Nov 10 Ghana accepted 438 million cedis
($110 million) worth of bids for its first 10-year domestic bond
issued on Thursday but the major commodities exporter had to
offer a fixed yield of 19.0 percent, according to lead
arrangers.
The 2026 debut offer, open to foreign investors, drew bids
for 726 million cedis - far more than the initial 200 million
cedi target, according to arrangers Barclays Bank, Stanbic Bank
Ghana and Accra-based brokerage firm Strategic African
Securities.
Ghana, which is currently implementing a three-year economic
stabilization deal with the International Monetary Fund,
introduced the 10-year debt as a way to borrow for the
longer-term and ease interest rates.
The total public debt was equivalent to 63 percent of gross
domestic product in May but is expected to rise to around 70
percent by the end of the year on planned disbursements, the
government has said.
Prior to Thursday's issue, the West African country's
longest local currency debt maturity was seven years.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)