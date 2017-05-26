ACCRA May 26 Ghana will issue a three-year cedi
bond next week to roll over maturing paper as the West
African oil, gold and cocoa exporter seeks to restructure its
high public debt, the Central Bank said on Friday.
The government does not have a target for the 2020 debt
which will be launched on June 1 through a book-running sale and
be open to foreign investors. Barclays Bank Ghana, Stanbic Ghana
and Accra-based Strategic African Securities are lead arrangers,
the Central Bank said.
The dealers are expected to release pricing guidance on
Tuesday and settlement is slated for June 5, the Bank said.
Comparative Ghana debts maturing in 2020 were quoted at
19.35/18.85 percent by mid-morning on Friday.
The government of President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to
extend a three-year $918 million programme it inherited with the
International Monetary Fund beyond its April 2018 end date to
boost efforts to stabilise the economy.
Total public debt stood at $29.4 billion, representing 62.5
percent of GDP at the end of March with gross national reserves
of $6.4 billion, an equivalent of 3.7 months of import cover, at
the end of April 2017, the Central Bank said on Monday.
($1 = 4.3154 Ghana cedi)
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Joe Bavier)