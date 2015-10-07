LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - Ghana has set final guidance on its US dollar October 2030 bond at a yield of 10.875% (plus or minus 12.5bp), according to a lead. The bond will price within that range.

The guidance compares with initial price thoughts of 11% area announced earlier on Wednesday.

Demand for the note, which has a partial guarantee from World Bank agency IDA for up to 40% of the final size, is in excess of US$2bn.

The amortising bond has a 14-year weighted average life, with three equal redemption payments in October 2028, October 2029 and October 2030.

The expected ratings of the bond are B1 by Moody's and BB- by Fitch. Ghana's sovereign ratings are B3 by Moody's, B- by Standard & Poor's and B by Fitch.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are the lead managers. The bond is expected to price later today. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Philip Wright)