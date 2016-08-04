LONDON Aug 4 Ghana's 2023 Eurobond rose to the highest in nearly a week on Thursday after the government pulled a planned five year amortising bond issue that was expected to be launched in the coming days.

The country's 2023 issue gained 0.895 cents to 88.855 cents in the dollar - the highest since last Wednesday, according to Reuters data. The 2026 bond also added 0.225 cents to trade at 87.100 cents.

The country had planned to issue an amortising bond with a weighted average life of five years. But in a statement Ghana said "it will continue to monitor markets in the context of a potential new issue", meaning a new deal was not imminent.

The statement added Ghana would still proceed with a tender offer of up to $100m on its 2017 notes. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker;editing by Sujata Rao)