ACCRA, July 7 Ghana will open its two-year
domestic bond auctions to foreign investors this month, a senior
central bank official said on Tuesday, in a renewed effort to
attract more offshore funds and curb the cost of borrowing.
"We now have modalities in place to allow foreign investors
to participate in our two-year auctions in line with the
government's new debt management policy," the official told
Reuters. "The process should kick in later this month and it is
intended to draw in more offshore funds and boost liquidity
flows."
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Andrew
Heavens)