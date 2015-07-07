* Govt wants to lower interest rate on short-term cedi debt
By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, July 7 Ghana will open its two-year
domestic bond auctions to foreign investors this month, a senior
central bank official said on Tuesday, in a renewed effort to
attract more offshore funds and reduce its borrowing costs.
The West African commodities exporter, a former darling of
frontier market investors, is saddled with high public debt due
in part to its reliance on costly domestic borrowing, a
phenomenon that has raised concerns that it could suffer a debt
crisis.
Presently, offshore investors are allowed to buy only
medium- and long-term government securities that have maturities
of three years and above.
"We now have modalities in place to allow foreign investors
to participate in our two-year auctions in line with the
government's new debt management policy," the official told
Reuters.
"The process should kick in later this month and it is
intended to draw in more offshore funds and boost liquidity
flows," said the senior official, who declined to be named.
The central bank is expected to announce the move officially
next week.
The decision could support the cedi currency, which
fell 22 percent in the first half of this year and has only
begun to recover on increased central bank interbank dollar
sales, analysts say.
The official said Ghana expects to receive up to $4 billion
in donor funds and loans by December and this would
significantly help to boost the country's reserves in support of
the cedi.
"We're expecting more inflows and we'll continue to support
the market ... the rates are also responding and it must be
sustained," he added.
The government also plans to introduce the concept of Book
Runners to arrange domestic bond auctions occasionally to rally
local participation with the aim of gradually driving down
yields, a source close to the discussions told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Ghana, which exports cocoa, oil and gold, has begun a
three-year aid program with the International Monetary Fund to
support its economy, dogged by slowing growth, a stubbornly high
budget deficit and widening public debt.
Its benchmark 91-day treasury bill attracted a yield of
25.1801 percent at the last sale on Friday, compared to 8.165
percent for a similar paper in Kenya.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Andrew
Heavens)