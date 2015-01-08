BRIEF-GS Sweden says it resolved to issue 1.75 mln new shares at SEK 54.5/share
* Resolved to issue 1.75 million new shares at price of sek 54.5 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ACCRA Jan 8 Ghana plans to issue a 400 million-cedi seven-year domestic bond in April in a fresh bid to use longer-term maturities to restructure its rising debt, the central bank said on Thursday.
The West African country is seeking to raise a total of 25.4 billion cedis ($7.88 billion) in domestic securities for the first six months of the year, the central bank said in its issuance calendar released late on Thursday. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Chris Reese)
SAO PAULO, April 5 Qatar Investment Authority's sale on Wednesday of a 2.25 percent stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA priced below initial estimates, three people with direct knowledge of the deal said, reflecting the view that shares of Brazil's No. 4 listed lender remained expensive.
April 6 Australian shares are expected to fall on Thursday, following Wall Street, which ended lower after the Federal Reserve signaled it could change its bond investment policy this year. Gold stocks are likely to come under pressure as gold fell overnight after strong U.S. jobs data boosted the U.S. dollar but losses were limited after Fed minutes were released. The local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent, or 16 points, to 5,843.0, a 33.197-