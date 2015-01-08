Australia shares likely to fall, NZ down

April 6 Australian shares are expected to fall on Thursday, following Wall Street, which ended lower after the Federal Reserve signaled it could change its bond investment policy this year. Gold stocks are likely to come under pressure as gold fell overnight after strong U.S. jobs data boosted the U.S. dollar but losses were limited after Fed minutes were released. The local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent, or 16 points, to 5,843.0, a 33.197-