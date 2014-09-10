LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Ghana has released initial price thoughts on an 11.5-year US dollar benchmark bond at 8.5% area, according to a lead.

Ghana (B2/B/B/ all negative) is completing its investor roadshow in Los Angeles today, after meeting investors in Europe and London last week.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are arranging the bond, which is expected to price on Thursday.

(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)