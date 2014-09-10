BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait shareholders approve issued and paid-up capital hike
* Shareholders approve issued and paid-up capital increase to 591.7 million dinars from 563.6 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2me2PN4) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Ghana has released initial price thoughts on an 11.5-year US dollar benchmark bond at 8.5% area, according to a lead.
Ghana (B2/B/B/ all negative) is completing its investor roadshow in Los Angeles today, after meeting investors in Europe and London last week.
Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are arranging the bond, which is expected to price on Thursday.
BEIJING, March 12 China, which has left its 2017 budget deficit target unchanged from last year's goal, should moderately control its budget deficit ratio, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Sunday.
* Calls AGM on April 5 to approve proposal to distribute cash dividend of 30 fils per share for FY 2016