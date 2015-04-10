ACCRA, April 10 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill fell to 25.2039 percent at an auction on Friday, from 25.2464 percent at the last sale.

The bank said it had accepted 432.92 million cedis ($113.77 million) worth of bids of the 444.9 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper. For full details please click here:

here%201428.pdf ($1 USD = 3.8050 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo)