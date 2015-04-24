BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
ACCRA, April 24 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill fell to 25.1178 percent at an auction on Friday, from 25.1435 percent at the last sale.
The bank said it had accepted all 663.22 million cedis ($165 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper. For full details please click here:
here%201430.pdf ($1 USD = 3.8050 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Bate Felix)
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.