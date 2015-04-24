ACCRA, April 24 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill fell to 25.1178 percent at an auction on Friday, from 25.1435 percent at the last sale.

The bank said it had accepted all 663.22 million cedis ($165 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper. For full details please click here:

($1 USD = 3.8050 Ghana cedis)