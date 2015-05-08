ACCRA May 8 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill fell to 25.0373 percent at an auction on Friday, from 25.0774 percent at the last sale.

The bank said it had accepted all 1.09 billion cedis ($280.7 million) worth of bids tendered for the 91-day paper. For full details please click here:

here%201432.pdf ($1 USD = 3.8650 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by)